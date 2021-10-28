Andhra Pradesh: Cannabis worth Rs 2 cr seized in East Godavari's Chintoor

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police have seized cannabis worth Rs 2 crore in the Chintoor area of Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district.

Speaking to media personnel on Wednesday, Chintoor Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Krishnakanth said, "While on our way to the Motugudem police station, we seized 2,000 kg of cannabis at the borders of Visakhapatnam and East Godavari district. The drugs were being smuggled from being smuggled from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad."



The police have also arrested two people in the matter.

One of the accused has been identified as Naini Rama Rao, who is a resident of Malkangiri district in Odisha while the other is a lawyer from Kottapuram in Lingapuram zone of the Khammam district in Telangana.

"Along with the cannabis, we seized a van, a car, three mobile phones and Rs 2,000 cash," the ASP added. (ANI)

