Andhra Pradesh: Case filed against BJP leader for forcibly entering sanctum sanctorum of Mahanandi temple

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 13 (ANI): The Mahanandi temple administration filed a complaint against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Budda Srikanth Reddy for forcibly entering into the temple, inspite of the ban due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the police said.

As per the complaint, Reddy reached the temple for darshan on Saturday evening. However, the temple authorities stopped him from entering the sanctum sanctorum for 'Sparsa Darsan' of the Almighty, due to the pandemic guidelines. This was followed by a war of words between him and the temple staff.

Reddy left the spot after being told by the temple authorities that they would not allow Sparsa Darsan without the permission of the executive officer, only to return in the evening.



After reaching the temple for the second time, he removed his shirt as per temple rules and regulations and then entered the sanctum despite the objection of temple staff.

There was again a verbal brawl between him and temple protocol inspector Surendranath Reddy.

Following this, a complaint was filed at a local police station accusing the leader of violating COVID1-19 restrictions. (ANI)

