Andhra Pradesh: CBI begins investigation in YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has started an investigation into the murder case of YS Vivekananda Reddy.

A team of CBI officials reached Kadapa town on Saturday and met with district SP Anburajan at his office. Later the team met Pulivendula DSP Vasudevan. The CBI officials are likely to go to Pulivendula today for ground-level enquiry.

YS Vivekananda Reddy, the brother of late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy and former Minister, was murdered on March 15, 2019, in his own house at Pulivendula. The state government has formed a Special Investigation Teams for investigating the case. And an inquiry has begun with narco tests being conducted for three suspects. Three persons have also been arrested on the allegation of tampering the evidence.

Vivekananda Reddy's daughter Sunita has approached Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking CBI investigation into the case. The High Court gave a verdict on March 11, 2020 handing over the case to CBI. (ANI)

