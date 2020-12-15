Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Delhi visit

Amaravati/New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will visit New Delhi on Tuesday, according to a press release.

He is likely to meet the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will arrive at Delhi Airport at 4:15 PM IST. The rest of the program as scheduled will follow," the press release stated.



According to sources, he is likely to discuss with the Union Home Minister issues such as the Polavaram project, the Andhra Reorganization Act and other unresolved issues.

On December 12, as many as 227 people, including 46 children and 76 women were hospitalised with complaints of giddiness and epilepsy in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru town. One person lost his life due to the mystery illness.

As the investigation over the sudden outbreak of unknown illness in Eluru continues, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy held a video conference with medical experts in Amaravati. (ANI)

