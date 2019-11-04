LV Subrahmanyam (File Photo)
LV Subrahmanyam (File Photo)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam transferred

ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:40 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh LV Subrahmanyam was on Monday transferred and is now posted as Director General, AP Human Resources Development Institute, Bapatla.
Praveen Prakash, Principal Secretary to the government (political) has issued the orders.
A 1983 batch IAS officer, Subrahmanyam took charge as the Chief Secretary of the state on April 6 this year. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 18:08 IST

