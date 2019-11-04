Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam transferred

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh LV Subrahmanyam was on Monday transferred and is now posted as Director General, AP Human Resources Development Institute, Bapatla.

Praveen Prakash, Principal Secretary to the government (political) has issued the orders.

A 1983 batch IAS officer, Subrahmanyam took charge as the Chief Secretary of the state on April 6 this year. (ANI)

