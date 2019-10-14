Andhra Pradesh: Chiranjeevi meets CM Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amravati

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [india], Oct 14 (ANI): Telugu Superstar and former union minister K Chiranjeevi on Monday met the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy at his residence in Tadepalli here.

Chiranjeevi was accompanied by his wife Surekha and was welcomed by Reddy and his wife Bharati at their residence.

Following the meeting, Telugu political circles were abuzz with different speculations as apart from being an actor, Chiranjeevi is also a politician and has been a minister in the Central government.

He had floated Praja Rajyam Party before 2009 elections and merged it in Congress in February 2011. Later Chiranjeevi's younger brother and popular actor Pawan Kalyan have floated Jana Sena Party in March 2014.

The JSP gave direct support to TDP in 2014 elections. Though JSP fought in 2019 Andhra Pradesh assembly elections independently, Pawan Kalyan has been critical of YSRCP and its leader Reddy.

Although Chiranjeevi is no more very active in politics now, speculations are rife about his political future following the meeting.

It may be noted that this is for the first time a towering personality from Tollywood met with the Chief Minister. Even after Jagan led YSRCP stood victorious with whopping majority in 2019 Assembly elections and formed a government, almost none of the bigwigs of Tollywood had met or wished the state chief minister so far. (ANI)

