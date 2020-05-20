Andhra Pradesh: CID files case against senior citizen for 'critical comment against government'

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 20 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has filed a case on a senior citizen for posting a "critical comment against the government" on social media regarding the Visakhapatnam gas leak incident.

P Ranganayaki (66), resident of Lakshmi Puram in Guntur said that she is astonished for getting CID notices on a Facebook post of her on Visakhapatnam gas leak incident. She said that she simply shared her opinion on Facebook, but did not intentionally criticise the government.

"What I ultimately want is justice for Visakhapatnam gas leak victims," she added.

CID has served her a section 41A notice. Under that section, if the crime is proved, the accused will have to face a punishment of 3 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5 lakh cash.

Ranganayaki said: "One of my Facebook friends made a list of questions posed by national media, and posted it on Facebook. I thought it is worth sharing. I took his permission, copied it, and pasted on my wall. But I do not have any bad intention of maligning the govt. I just thought that people will know what national media is projecting."

"I do not have much knowledge to analyse government action. What I want is that all victims should get justice. I believe it will happen. I do not know why CID filed a case against me. I am not aware that my post was so inflammatory. The TDP leaders extended moral support to me. They said they will extend legal support too," she added.

TDP leaders lead by former minister A Rajendra Prasad, went to her house and assured full support to her. (ANI)

