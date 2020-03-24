Andhra Pradesh class 10 exams postponed amid COVID-19 outbreak

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): The class 10 examinations in Andhra Pradesh, which were scheduled from 31st March, stand postponed for two weeks amid the COVID-19 outbreak, a government statement said.

According to a press statement released by Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, the authorities will announce the new schedule for the examinations after taking stock of the prevailing COVID-19 situation on 31st March.

Earlier on Monday, the Andhra Pradesh state government had ordered a state-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"In exercise of the powers contained under Sec 234 of Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, the Governor of Andhra Pradesh hereby issues following measures for containment of COVID-19," a notification issued by the state Health Department read.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases of Covid-19 in India have risen to 491, with seven confirmed cases recorded in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)





