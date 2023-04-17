Andhra Pradesh CM attends Iftar organised by State Govt

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the Iftar organised by the State Government at the mini stadium in Vidyadharapuram here on Monday.



Deputy Chief Minister (Minority Welfare) SK Amzad Basha, Ministers Jogi Ramesh, K Venkata Nageswara Rao, MLAs, MLCs, minority leaders and other public representatives were also present.

During Ramzan, people have two main meals - the 'suhoor' or 'sehri' just before dawn and the 'iftar' after sunset.



According to Islamic beliefs, Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad.

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which involves rigorous fasting for about 30 days.

During this month, Muslims do not consume food or water from dawn to dusk. They eat Sehri (a pre-dawn meal) and break their day-long fast with 'Iftar' in the evening.

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The festival is celebrated by sharing a delightful dish Seviyan (Vermicelli) that comes under different varieties like 'Hath Ka Seviyan', 'Nammak Ka Seviyan', 'Chakle Ka Seviyan' and 'Laddu Seviyan'. All these variants can be used in the dish called 'Sheerkurma', which is also prepared on Eid and distributed among friends and relatives. (ANI)

