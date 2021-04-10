Andhra Pradesh CM cancels campaign visit to Tirupati due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was due to campaign in Tirupati on April 14, has decided to cancel his trip to the poll-bound constituency due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

In a letter addressed to the voters of Tirupati, the Chief Minister urged them to vote for party candidate Dr Gurumurthy in the Lok Sabha bypolls.

"As you all must be aware, I was hoping to reach out to each of you personally on April 14 by the means of a public meeting that was scheduled. However, I am having to write this letter after having a look at the latest health bulletin," he said.



He said the health of every single citizen matters.

"Out of wanting to show affection and love, scores of thousands of citizens could turn up at my public meeting if I decide to go ahead with it. All these are 'My People'. Their health and happiness is of utmost importance for me. Therefore, being a responsible Chief Minister', I have decided to cancel my trip to the poll-bound constituency," the letter said.

He said Covid-19 cases were on the rise across the country and Andhra Pradesh has reported 2,765 cases in the last 24 hours.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence of people supporting the party candidate due to the work done by the government in the past 22 months and hoped that the party will get more support compared to the previous election. (ANI)

