Andhra Pradesh CM congratulates ISRO scientists for launch of PSLV- C 47

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday congratulated ISRO scientists for the successful launch of PSLV- C 47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites.
In a tweet, Office of the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh said, "Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sir YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated ISRO scientists for the successful launch of PSLV- C 47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites. He wished the ISRO team many more such glorious moments in the days to come."
The ISRO on Wednesday launched PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre here.
Chairman of the ISRO K. Sivan also remained present during the launch.
Following the launch, ISRO tweeted, "PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 USA nanosatellites lifts off from Sriharikota."
According to the space research organisation, the second stage performance of the launch was normal.
Cartosat-3 satellite is a third-generation agile advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability. Cartosat-3 satellite will be placed in an orbit of 509 kilometres at an inclination of 97.5 degrees. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Nov 27, 2019 12:28 IST
