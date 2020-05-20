Andhra Pradesh CM directs officials to complete land acquisition for housing sites by May end

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 20 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the Collectors to complete formalities of land acquisition to provide housing sites for the poor by May end.

"Addressing a video conference with the Collectors as part of Spandana review meeting here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said while 99 per cent of land acquisition was completed, 90.8 per cent of work on layouts, 80.09 per cent of marking and lottery to select 12,66,253 beneficiaries has been completed so far. The Chief Minister directed the officials to complete the formalities by May 30," said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

The statement further said that the final list of beneficiaries has to be announced by June 7 and also complete the formalities for including the additional applications received by June 30.

"So far an amount of Rs 4,436.47 crore has been released for the acquisition of house sites. He said efforts should be made to see that nobody is left out," the release noted. (ANI)

