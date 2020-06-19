Andhra Pradesh CM, DMK chief to take part in all-party meeting

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will take part in the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to discuss o discuss the situation along the India-China border.

He will take part in the meeting through video conferencing from Tadepalli camp office.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly paid tributes to the Army personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty in eastern Ladakh.

The Chief Minister said that the House pays glorious tributes to the 20 brave soldiers who laid down their lives during faceoff to safeguard the integrity and sovereignty of the country.

"Andhra Pradesh joins the nation in expressing deep sorrow to the family members of the martyrs," he said.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president MK Stalin will also take part in the all-party meeting. (ANI)

