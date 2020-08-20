Andhra Pradesh CM inspects model house built by state housing corporation

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday inspected a model house constructed by housing corporation at Tadepalli, Amaravati.

According to an official release, the state government proposes to construct 30 lakh houses in 17,000 YSR colonies across the state with 15 lakh houses each in two phases.

As part of the programme, the government would build 17,000 YSR Jagananna colonies across the state.

The state housing corporation has taken up the project by starting the construction of model houses and the Chief Minister inspected the house having a living room, bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, and a verandah.

Housing Minister Cherukuvada Sriranganatharaju, Ministers Kodali Venkateswara Rao, Mekapati Gautam Reddy and Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy were among those who accompanied the Chief Minister. (ANI)

