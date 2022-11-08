Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy releases book on Mekapati Goutham Reddy

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 7 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released a book on former Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy here on Monday.



Unveiling the book 'Chirasmaraneeyudu-Sri Mekapati Gowtam Reddy Garu' penned by personality development trainer Dr Venugopal Reddy and journalist Vijay RK, the Chief Minister recalled his association with the Minister, informed Chief Minister's (CMO) office.

The programme was attended by former MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy, Atmakuru MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy, writer Venugopal Reddy, Pillutla Raghu, Mocharla Narayana Rao, and Peerla Parthasaradhi. (ANI)

