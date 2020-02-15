Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Reddy's brother-in-law injured in accident

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 15 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's brother-in-law Anil Kumar met with an accident on Saturday after his car fell into a gorge near Garikapadu checkpost in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district.

Anil Kumar sustained minor injuries and was discharged from the hospital after the first aid.

Anil, who is an evangelist, was heading to Vijayawada with his driver and gunman when his vehicle fell into a roadside gorge near Garikapadu checkpost at around 5.30 am.

After receiving the information, YSRCP MLA Udayabhanu Samineni rushed to the spot and took the trio to MJ Naidu Hospital in Vijayawada, where Anil was discharged after the first aid. He resumed on his journey afterwards. (ANI)

