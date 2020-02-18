Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy launches Nadu-Nedu scheme

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday launched Nadu Nedu (meaning 'then and now' in Telugu) scheme in all government hospitals to help improve the health conditions of the people of the state.

"All the state government hospitals would be made on a par with the highest Indian standard," Jagan Mohan Reddy said while addressing a public meeting at STBC grounds here.

In November last year, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister had launched 'Mana Badi Nadu Nedu' (Our school, then and now) programme on the eve of Children's Day, wherein the state government will provide Rs 12,000 crores for infrastructure development in schools.

On Tuesday's event, the Andhra Chief Minister also launched the third phase of 'Dr YSR Kanti Velugu', which is a programme initiated with the aim to provide basic health facilities to all citizens.

Previously, Reddy had launched the eye care programme on the occasion of World Sight Day on October 10, 2019. (ANI)