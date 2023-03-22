Andhra Pradesh CM launches Ragi Malt drink into govt schools' menu under 'Jagananna Gorumudda' scheme

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 21 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday formally announced to incorporate an additional nutrient supplement, Ragi Malt drink, in the menu of government school students, at a cost of Rs86 crore, officials said.

According to officials, this has been introduced under the Jagananna Gorumudda (MDM) scheme, and it will benefit 37,63,698 students of 44,392 government and aided schools across the state.

Addressing the students and officials virtually, the Chief Minister said, "We have taken many radical steps from the first day of coming to power by working towards reducing the number of school dropouts, providing facilities to school, and increasing the intellectual development of the students."



Highlighting the schemes taken by the government, Chief Minister Jagan said, "From pregnant women to children, we provide nutritious food. English Medium in schools, CBSE Syllabus, Bilingual Textbooks, and IFAP Panels are set up from the 6th class onwards, Tabs are given to the 8th class children. We are guiding the children by hand at every step."

Taking a dig at the previous government, he said, "How were the conditions before our government came? How are things now? Notice the difference for a moment. In the past, Rs 450 crores were spent by the previous government in a year. They kept 8-10 months of arrear bills pertaining to Aayas and groceries, which affected the quality. We are running a mid-day meal program by spending Rs.1824 crore rupees per year, and with 86 crores for Ragi Malt drink, it adds up to Rs 1910 crore."

"Schemes like Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena, and Vasathi Deevena are undertaken by the government so that all our children can compete with the future world. From now on, we will also provide Ragi Malt to the children. These practices are to make the Gorumudda even better. This food provides useful iron and calcium which helps children's growth," CM said.

"We are feeding children with a daily menu, and never before a Chief Minister has thought about what children are eating. If we don't do it, who else will do it? A total of 15 types of food items are provided to children. We give boiled eggs 5 days a week, Peanut Chikki for 3 days and from now on Ragi Malt Drink for 3 days. It is a pleasure to have Sathya Sai Trust as a partner in this program," CM added. (ANI)

