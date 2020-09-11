Andhra Pradesh CM launches 'YSR Aasara' scheme for women empowerment

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday launched the 'YSR Aasara' scheme for women empowerment.

According to an official release, the state government has released Rs 6,792.20 crores towards the first installment of the total due of Rs 27,168.83 crores to banks of 87,74,674 women belonging to 8.7 lakh Self Help Groups (SHG) in a virtual meeting with all district collectors and some of the beneficiaries.

"Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy launched 'YSR Aasara' scheme as a step to empower women economically and socially. A total of Rs 6,792.20 crores disbursed as the first installment of the total due of Rs 27,168.83 crores to bank accounts of 87,74,674 women belonging to 8.7 lakh SHGs," said the Chief Minister's Office.



On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the state government is also opening up opportunities for entrepreneurship, starting from small grocery stores to dairy and food processing and we are also showing the way for getting bank loans in their endeavour.

"The beneficiaries will have full freedom on how they would like to utilize the amount and there are no restrictions or compulsions, the release stated.

Interacting with the beneficiaries, CM Reddy said that the state government gives priority to women empowerment and all the welfare programs of start from pregnant women to old age women.

"Our government is extending all financial benefits to women as we are sure they will make proper use of the money for the welfare of their families," said the Chief Minister. (ANI)

