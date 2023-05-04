Andhra Pradesh CM lays foundation stone of Vizag Tech Park

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 4 (ANI): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for Rs 21,844 crore Vizag Tech Park in Visakhapatnam, an official statement said.

Giving details of the project, the statement said that the Adani Group is investing Rs 21,844 crores to set up a 200 MW integrated Data Center, technology, and business park in Maduravada, Visakhapatnam.





Additionally, the group will invest Rs 7,210 crores to develop another 100 MW integrated Data Center, technology, and business park in Kapuluppada, it said.

"These projects are expected to provide direct employment to 39,815 people and indirect employment to 10,610 people. The establishment of a hyperscale data centre in Visakhapatnam by industrialist Gautam Adani will significantly increase data speed and internet bandwidth, thereby creating a positive environment for the growth of IT and IT-related services, creating high-tech jobs on a large scale, and reducing service costs," the statement said.

"The Skill University and Skill Centers to be set up in connection with the Data Center will promote the development of skills among the youth and improve the lifestyle of employees through the Business Park Recreation Centers," the statement further said. (ANI)

