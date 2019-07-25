Andhra Pradesh CM meets Australian delegation for investment opportunities in state

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Australian delegation on Thursday and discussed the investment opportunities in the state.

The 22-member delegation with members from Western Australia, Queensland and Victoria is led by Australian Consulate-General Susan Grace. They are experts from various sectors like mines, fuel, lithium batteries manufacturing, education, logistics and airport management, etc.

The Chief Minister assured them that he would give full support in the development of the Industrial sector in the state. Jagan expressed his interest over the introduction of electric buses in the state to reduce pollution and for better transportation, said a press release. (ANI)

