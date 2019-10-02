Andhra Pradesh: CM Reddy to inaugurate ward secretariat system today

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday left for Karapa village to inaugurate the ward secretariat system which will start functioning in parts of the state.

Reddy is scheduled to inaugurate the village secretariat system at a program that will be held in Karapa village.

Earlier in the day, Reddy also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary.

"The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others" Fondly remembering the guiding light of millions around the world, Mahatma Gandhi, on his 150th birth anniversary, he tweeted.

On September 30, Reddy had handed over appointment letters to persons who had been selected for different positions in the village and ward Secretariat.

As a part of reforming the governance to deliver hassle-free services, the YSRCP government has started village and ward secretariat system.

Speaking about the new system introduced in the state, the Chief Minister said, "For every population of 2 thousand one village or ward secretariat has been set up. Each consisting of close to 13 employees. Thus 1.40 lakh jobs are created."

He also urged the fresh recruits to serve the public in a transparent and corruption-free manner.

"This village and ward secretariat system are brought in so that any grievance of the public can be resolved within 72 hours without corruption and any discrimination," he said.

He added that these secretariats will facilitate the public in accessing 500 services related to 34 departments of the common public. (ANI)

