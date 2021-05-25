Andhra Pradesh CM reviews preparedness to tackle cyclone Yaas

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday reviewed the preparations for Cyclone Yaas, including the need to make necessary arrangements for the safety of power plants and to ensure uninterrupted power supply to hospitals and health facilities treating COVID-19 patients.

Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with district collectors of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Vishakapatnam and discussed the precautionary measures to be taken regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Yaas.

During the review meeting held here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister directed the district collectors and officials to be on high alert and follow the updates of the meteorological department and take necessary actions accordingly. He said to monitor the movement of the storm and take the required measures.



Chief Secretary Adityanath Das attended the review meeting from Srikakulam through video conference and explained the situation in three districts. He said there is no major impact at present in the Srikakulam district except little rain and added that all higher officials are stationed in Srikakulam. Das said that the administration has arranged generators and diesel readily so that oxygen supply to COVID-19 patients in hospitals does not get interrupted.

Srikakulam District Collector E Nivas has explained the measures being taken in the wake of cyclone Yaas. He apprised of coordination efforts with Odisha officials and that special teams were placed in Ichapuram so that if any problem arises in the transportation of Oxygen tankers, it can be immediately addressed.

Vizianagaram District Collector Dr M Hari Jawaharlal said that no impact of the cyclone has been seen in the district so far and they are well prepared to deal with the cyclone. He said all types of generators were arranged in 28 COVID-19 hospitals in the district and added that enough diesel is available for four days.

He said that the district administration has arranged gas cylinders in COVID care centres to ensure no shortage of food. He said poles and transformers are also readily kept in case of any problem in power supply and added IMD alerts are being shared to Mandal level officers.

Vishakapatnam Collector Vinay Chand said that the situation is normal in the district and they are prepared to deal with the cyclone. He said measures are being taken for uninterrupted power supply to Oxygen producing plants and cylinder filling plants. He said all precautionary measures were taken in 80 hospitals where COVID-19 patients are being treated. He said alternative preparations are made if any problem arises in the supply of power. (ANI)

