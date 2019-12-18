Andhra Pradesh: CM thinking to make three capitals, but decision yet to be taken, says YSRCP leader Manoj Kothari

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is thinking to make three capitals of Andhra Pradesh, but no decision has yet been taken, said YSRCP leader Manoj Kothari on Wednesday.

"Chief Minister Reddy is thinking of making three capitals. He hasn't decided yet. He will decide after the reports of the committee. Visakhapatnam might become the executive capital, Tullur as the judicial capital and Amravati as the legislative capital," said Kothari.

He also said that the decentralisation should be the norm because the people want the development of the whole state and not for some particular areas.

"What happened after the state got divided and Hyderabad went to Telangana. We haven't seen much development at other places since," said Kothari.

Taking a jibe at former Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, he also said that the TDP chief made the same mistake of developing only certain areas.

Meanwhile, farmers in different parts of the state held a protest against the suggestion of Chief Minister Reddy to have three capitals in the state. (ANI)

