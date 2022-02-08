Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 8 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the second edition of tranche of Jagananna Chedodu on Tuesday.

On 8th February, for the second year in a row, the Andhra Pradesh Government disbursed Jagananna Chedodu.

According to a press statement from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO), under this scheme, this year funds have been credited to 2,85,350 citizens from Rajakas, Nayee Brahmins, and Tailors belonging to all communities. Through a Virtual Launch taking place at the Tadepalli Camp Office, Rs 285.35 crores in financial aid has been credited to the recipients' accounts.

Under this scheme, beneficiaries will be provided with a one-time amount of Rs 10,000. This fund can be utilized by the beneficiaries for purchasing tools, equipment, and other essentials to grow their source of income and work establishment. This will help them to fulfil their investment needs. This year's disbursement is Rs 285.35 crore, so far, the state government has disbursed Rs 583.78 crores for this scheme.



Jagananna Chedodu is a state government-funded welfare scheme only for tailors, washermen, and barbers of the state, who have their own shops and have lost their livelihood due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund provided to each beneficiary will be transferred directly to their bank accounts. The beneficiaries will be identified and shortlisted through surveys.

Speaking on the occasion, The Chief Minister said, "These are such hardworking people, who keep themselves self-employed, it is our responsibility to extend a lending hand, we recognize their plight and are taking this step to economically uplift and support them. This scheme is orchestrated in such a way that it leaves no room for any corruption or fraud. These are not the backward classes of society but rather they are the backbone classes of society."

Beneficiaries are chosen by presenting a list of qualified applicants in village and ward secretariats, completing a social audit, and implementing a very transparent procedure that is devoid of bribery and prejudice. This Scheme was designed to provide economic upliftment to the BC Communities who are living below the poverty line.

In the last two and a half years, the state government has created a conducive environment for growth in an economically, politically, and socially competitive world, and brought in schemes that favour the ignored classes of society BC, SC, ST, and Minorities. Andhra Pradesh is the first state to appoint a BC Commission on a permanent basis, 60% of ministerial posts are given to BCs, SCs, STs, minorities. From 5 Deputy Chief Ministers, 4 are from BCs, SCs, STs, Minority communities. The post of Speaker of the Legislative Assembly was also given to the BCS.

The Chief Minister said, "We are the government which has enacted a law giving 50 per cent reservation to these categories in contract work, in such nominated posts." (ANI)

