Andhra Pradesh CM to launch financial assistance scheme for school students

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch 'Jagananna Amma Vodi' financial assistance scheme for the school going students at PVKS Degree College ground here on Thursday.

'Jagananna Amma Vodi' scheme will provide financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to nearly 43 lakh mothers or guardians who send their children to school. The financial assistance would be credited directly in the beneficiaries' savings bank accounts in January every year until the child completes Class 12, said a statement from the Andhra Pradesh government.

The Andhra Pradesh government claims that with the announcement of the scheme, student enrolment has increased by 30 per cent in the current academic year. On January 4, the government had issued an order sanctioning Rs 15,000 financial assistance under 'Jagananna Amma Vodi' scheme.

The government has allocated Rs 6455.80 crore budget for the scheme in FY 2019-20. The scheme is applicable from the academic year 2019-20 in all the government, private aided, private unaided schools/junior colleges that include residential schools and colleges as well in the state. The scheme is not applicable to dropouts from schools or colleges. The government employees and taxpayers are also not eligible for the scheme.

The government has included orphans and street children in this scheme who are studying in schools run by voluntary organizations. The financial assistance will be provided to these organizations in coordination with the department concerned. (ANI)

