Andhra Pradesh CM to take aerial survey of cyclone Nivar affected areas tomorrow

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): In light of the widespread devastation caused by cyclone Nivar across the southern parts of the country, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will take an aerial survey of the affected areas on Saturday.

After the aerial survey, the Chief Minister would hold a review meeting at Tirupati with the district collectors of Nellore, Chittoor and YSR Kadapa and other officials.

The state cabinet which met here earlier in the day decided that there would be an 80 per cent subsidy on seeds to farmers in the affected areas and an ex gratia and compensation with regard to loss of human life and damage to property would be paid as per guidelines.



"Due to the heavy rains that battered the State between November 23-26, Nellore, Prakasam and Rayalaseema bore the brunt with almost 188 per cent of excess rainfall and over 10,000 people are taking shelter in 147 relief camps. Several areas suffered power interruptions and almost 180 kilometres of roads were damaged. Inundated houses were recorded as 664 while damaged houses were 673," a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.

The Chief Minister also directed authorities to be on high alert and asked them to give Rs 500 to each person in the relief camp while returning home.

He further instructed officials to focus on the restoration of power supply and repairs to damaged roads on a war-footing. (ANI)

