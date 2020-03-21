Andhra Pradesh CM urges people to observe 'Janata Curfew' on March 22

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 21 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has extended support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Janata Curfew' on March 22 and has urged people not to come out of homes from 7 am to 9 pm on that day.

A statement from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, "The Chief Minister asked everyone in the state to clap and ring bells from their balcony for 5 minutes at 5 p.m. on Sunday to express gratitude for those who are delivering medical and emergency services to the people."

Everyone in the state except those who are working in the police department, medical services, emergency services, fire services, and those who work to deliver milk and daily groceries should support the Janata Curfew, the statement said.

"Moreover, this curfew helps in maintaining social distance and this is just a beginning to eradicate COVID-19. He emphasized that Andhra Pradesh would be in the forefront in every activity that prevents COVID-19," the statement added. (ANI)

