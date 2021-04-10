Andhra Pradesh CM writes to PM Modi, demands supply of 25 lakh doses of COVID vaccines

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting to order health ministry officials to supply 25 lakh doses of COVID vaccine for the 'Tika Utsav' to be held between April 11 and April 14.

The Chief Minister said that there are only 2 lakh doses in the state now and another 2 lakh doses are received on Friday. He appealed to PM Modi that there is an urgent need for another 25 lakh doses for Andhra Pradesh to celebrate 'Tika Utsav' from April 11.

"In continuation of the discussions held during the video conference yesterday on COVID management and vaccination, I wish to put-forth a few lines for your kind consideration. My state has been adhering to your call for Test, Track and Trace with the fullest vigor. The manner in which the pandemic was managed under your able guidance and leadership has earned global appreciation. I take this opportunity to thank your kind self for the support given to my State for COVID management", read the letter.

"Andhra Pradesh has been following all the guidelines issued by the union government on COVID management as well as vaccination and will continue to do so. Your kind call for Tika Utsav' from 11th April to 14th April is a much-needed step to give the required push to different sections of the society to come forward for vaccination and become part of historic program": stated the Chief Minister in the letter.

"We have planned to take this opportunity and participate in the Tika Utsav on a large scale. Tika Utsav shall be taken up in one village and one ward under the jurisdiction of every Primary Health Centre (PHC). Our doctors and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMS) shall be deployed for vaccinating all the eligible persons in the village and ward so that no person is left out."



"My state has a system of volunteers where a dedicated volunteer takes care of the needs of 50 families. These volunteers would be roped in to mobilize eligible persons for vaccination. Every day during the campaign we shall cover 1,145 villages and 259 wards covering respective areas of 1140 PHCs and 259 UHCs. In four days, 4,580 villages and 1,036 urban wards shall be covered to ensure all persons above 45 years of age are vaccinated on a saturation basis. Entire District Administration would be involved in this drive so that the program gets a festive look."

"We have drawn out an action plan to cover 6 lakh people (4 lakhs in Rural areas + 2 lakh in Urban areas) per day totaling to 24 lakh people in four days of the Tika Utsav. However, for ensuring that such Tika Utsav is a success, the vaccine supplies must be assured. Currently, my state has only 2 lakh doses and another 2 lakh doses are expected to be received today. There is an urgent need for another 25 lakh doses for our state which if made available to us before 11th April, Tika Utsav can be celebrated under your able leadership in my state in a grand manner and it can be showcased at the National level."

"I request you to instruct the concerned officials of Health Ministry to supply 25 lakh doses of COVID vaccine for the Tika Utsav," the Chief Minister wrote in the letter.

India saw 1.31 lakh new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the third consecutive day of the highest spike in cases in the country while 780 more deaths were reported due to the disease in the last 24 hours.

According to Union Health Ministry, the country recorded 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the total count of cases has gone up to 1,30,60,542.

The death toll has gone up to 1,67,642. The country has 9,79,608 active cases.

A total of 61,899 people recovered or were discharged on Thursday taking the total number of recoveries to 1,19,13,292. (ANI)

