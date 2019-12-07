Andhra Pradesh: College students felicitate police, distribute sweets hailing Telangana encounter

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 7 (ANI): Following the killing of all four accused in the rape and murder of Hyderabad's veterinary doctor in a police encounter on Friday, the students of a private college in Krishna district distributed sweets and felicitated local police.

The students of a private junior college in Kanchikacherla town organised a 'Thank You police' event in collaboration with Jana Sena Party.

The student held a rally and distributed sweets in the local market.

Praising police department over their action, they also went to the Kanchikacherla Police station to felicitate them.

The accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva, and Chennakeshavulu were killed in the police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar, today in the wee hours.

The encounter invoked mix response from different sections of society in all parts of India. While few questioned the series of events leading to the killing of the four accused, the encounter was largely hailed by many citizens.

In Patna students celebrated the death of the four rape-accused whereas in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, the police personnel distributed sweets outside police station hailing the action of their counterparts in Telangana.

Similarly in Ludhiana, the girl students hailed the action of Telangana police and cited it as an example of swift justice.

The veterinarian was brutally raped and killed by the accused, who burnt her body in Shamshabad area on November 27. Her charred body was recovered on November 28. (ANI)

