Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee protests against farm Bills, accuses BJP of promoting crony capitalism

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 21 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Monday held a protest against the passage of farm Bills in Parliament and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Centre of promoting crony capitalism in the country.

Speaking to ANI, APCC Vice-President G. Gangadhar, said the new farm Bills passed in Parliament are totally against farmers and they encourage contract farming.

"Modi government is encouraging crony capitalism in every sector. They are destroying the agriculture sector. These bills that are passed in the parliament yesterday are against farmers. They do away with minimum support price and procurement of the crops, which is against the interest of the farmers," he said.



"These bills also do away with the income that state governments are getting through APMCs (Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee). They are encouraging contract farming. Through this BJP is trying to give all the lands indirectly to Adani and Ambanis," Gangadhar further said.

He called the support extended by Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for the passage of Bills unfortunate and said both the main parties of Andhra Pradesh supported the Bills to "curry favour" with the BJP.

"The sad thing is both the main parties in Andhra Pradesh have supported these Bills. Though some NDA partners and friends have opposed the Bills, YSRCP and TDP rushed forward to support them to curry favour with the BJP," he said.

Gangadhar further called the Bills anti farmers and anti-people and said that was why his party was protesting against them.

"Bills are anti-farmers because it promotes crony capitalism and anti-people because they are going to do away with procurement. And, no procurement would mean there will not be any public distribution system either. So we are opposing these laws and appealing people to see the true colour of the BJP," he added. (ANI)

