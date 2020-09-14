Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee to hold all-party meet tomorrow to discuss COVID-19 management

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 14 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) will be organising a round table meeting with all political parties, people organisations and representatives from the medical fraternity on Tuesday to discuss measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

While speaking at a press conference on Monday, APCC Vice President Dr Gangadhar slammed the central and state governments over 'poor' and 'negligent' management of coronavirus.

"India reached the second position in corona cases and deaths, as a result of mismanagement of corona by central and state governments. While other countries are trying to minimise the effect of corona and are somewhat successful in flattening the curve, India is not attempting anything to flatten the curve," he said.



Gangadhar added that in view of this, the round table meeting will be held, in which all issues related to lacunae in coronavirus management will be discussed and along with ways to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, APCC State Human Rights Cell chairman M Rajasekhar demanded the set up of State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) at the earliest stating increased atrocities on weaker sections.

"The state government should constitute a State Human Rights Commission immediately. There is no commission in Andhra Pradesh since the bifurcation of the state, which is leading to increased atrocities on weaker sections. The government should constitute SHRC as soon as possible, otherwise, we will approach the high court," he said. (ANI)

