Andhra Pradesh Congress to protest against rise in prices of petrol, diesel

Vijayawada(Andhra Pradesh), June 28 (ANI): A meeting of the Political Affairs Committee of Andhra Pradesh Congress was held on Monday in which the party discussed programmes to strengthen the party.

The meeting was attended by Ommen Chandy, AICC in-charge of Andhra Pradesh.

He said the party has decided to hold a 10-day agitation in the country against rising fuel prices and increasing inflation.

"It has been decided at the AICC level that protests will be held on the hike in the prices of petroleum products. Prices of essential commodities have become a burden on the people. Congress will hold protest rallies in all districts from July 7 to 17th. We will take up programmes for strengthening of Congress party in the state," he said.

Andhra Pradesh Congress chief Sake Sailjanath was also present at the meeting.



Chandy said Congress has been demanding special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

"The BJP has cheated the state in this regard. Previous TDP government and the present YSRCP government have also failed to get the special status to the state," he said.

He alleged that development work has "stopped" under the YSRCP government.

He said property tax had been increased and "garbage tax" imposed and added that Congress will fight against "tax burden on people".

The Andhra Pradesh Congress facilitated Chandy for winning his 12th election in the recently held Kerala assembly polls. (ANI)

