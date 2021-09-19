Andhra Pradesh: Counting of votes underway for Mandal, Zilla Parishad polls

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 19 (ANI): Counting of votes in the Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) elections are being held in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Around 209 counting centres have been set up in all the 13 districts of the state and COVID restrictions are being followed at the counting centres.

At least, 11,803 counting supervisors and 32,264 counting persons are deployed for the counting process.

The election was conducted on April 8 2021 with 515 ZPTCs and 7220 MPTCs but the counting was stopped on petitions filed by various political parties including Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Jana Sena Party (JSP).

Andhra Pradesh High Court Division Bench, on September 16, gave a nod for counting of votes in MPTC and ZPTC elections. The bench consisted of Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice AK Goswami and Justice Uma Devi. (ANI)