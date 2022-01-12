Andhra Pradesh CPI General Secretary condemns BJP over Atmakur communal violence

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh CPI General Secretary Ramakrishna condemned the state BJP unit on Wednesday regarding the Atmakur communal incident and said that the BJP leaders were provoking communal clashes.

There were clashes between two communities over the construction of a place of worship at Atmakur in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district on Saturday night.

"BJP leader Srikanth Reddy went to Atmakur in Kurnool district, which triggered the clash between a section of Muslims and Hindus. The police later arrested the BJP leaders in that incident", said Andhra Pradesh CPI General Secretary, Ramakrishna.



Reacting to it, Ramakrishna said, "The BJP was trying to instigate communal violence in the state but the people in Andhra Pradesh will not respond to such religious politics."

He further criticised the BJP leaders stating that they were not focusing on the state's development despite being in power in the Centre.

He urged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy regularize the village and ward secretariat employees, who were recruited by his government two and half years ago.

He also requested the Chief Minister to implement at least 27 per cent fitment in pay revision commission (PRC), instead of the announced 23 per cent. According to him, CM YSR's decision on the PRC and Fitment was not right.

Reacting to naming the government schemes after Jagan Reddy, he criticised that it would be better if the names of the state are changed to "Jagananna Adda" instead of continuing as Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

