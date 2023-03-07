Andhra Pradesh: Deer enters residential area in Tirupati, rescued by locals

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): Locals of Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district on Tuesday morning rescued a deer which entered in their town.

The deer was appeared in the residential area of Pichatur village of Tirupati district.





The deer's head got stuck in a fencing before he was rescued by the locals .

The rescued animal was later taken to the local police station and was handed over to the police.

The local veterinary officials then treated the animal and handed it over to the forest department officials.

Locals said that the deer may have entered the residential areas in search of water from the nearby forests of Repalapattu. (ANI)

