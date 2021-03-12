Andhra Pradesh DGP receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 11 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Gautam Sawang on Thursday took his first dose of COVID-19 vaccination at his office here.



The COVID-19 vaccination drive for Andhra Pradesh police personnel had started on February 24. The state police had voluntarily postponed the COVID-19 vaccination in view of the gram panchayat elections in the state and 90 per cent of its personnel have now taken the vaccine.

Sawang lauded his team for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DGP recalled that 110 police personnel had lost their lives due to the pandemic. He urged people to get vaccinated. (ANI)

