Andhra Pradesh: Elderly couple climbs water tank demanding land money

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 11(ANI): An elderly couple climbed atop a water tank in Harishchandrapuram village earlier on Friday alleging that they have been duped of their hard-earned money on the pretext of a land deal.

They have accused the village headman of committing the fraud.

According to police, the duo Chilakapati Vasudeva Rao and his wife Lakshmi have claimed that they had given almost Rs 50 lakhs to village heads for a land deal, which was never finalised, nor the amount was returned.

"The village heads claim they took only Rs 29 Lakhs and are ready to pay it back. The exact transaction is not clear. The couple is still on the water tank and attempts to bring them down are still going on," said Sub Inspector Sesh Kumar.

Further details are awaited (ANI)

