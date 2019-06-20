Andhra Pradesh: Endowments Minister V Srinivas visits Tirupati Balaji temple

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas offered prayers at Lord Balaji temple along with family members here on Wednesday morning.

After offering prayers, Srinivas interacted with media, saying, "The government will develop Srikalahasti as a beautiful place next to Tirumala. The government will resolve problems related to the temple as soon as possible."

"There was great corruption in outsourcing employees in temples across the state during the past TDP government. We will set things right. We will give priority to sanitation staff in temples," he added.

Srinivas further said, "I will assume office June 21 and immediately after that I will resolve these issues regarding the temples," he said.

"I will soon be holding a review meeting regarding the suspicions on Lord's jewellery safety, these suspicions must be cleared soon,"

"Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board chairman and members deployed by the previous government have still not resigned. So, the cabinet has decided to remove the board members through an ordinance and constitute a new trust board soon" he added.

He also told about the on-going issues regarding the hereditary priests which will be resolved soon.

An inquiry will be held regarding the shifting of gold jewellery, and if the allegations turn out to be true, strict actions will be taken against the responsible authorities, as told by Srinivas. (ANI)