Andhra Pradesh: Evacuation to be done depending on amount of rainfall, no danger now, says Kadapa Collector

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): As rains thundered over the Andhra Pradesh due to the low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal, the Kadapa collector assured that there is no sign of danger till now and the evacuation will be done depending on the amount of rainfall.

While speaking to ANI, Collector, V Vijay Rama Raju, said, "On November 19, a dam breached in the area. Due to this, the area was totally washed away. We do not have any inundation projected here. We have alerted all the irrigation people right now, we have told them to ensure and give us a complete list of tanks."

He added, "There are 1400 tanks which are almost full. We have identified these tanks and have notified the villagers in the downstream."

Speaking about the breaching of tanks due to heavy rainfall, the collector assured that depending on the rainfall, they will evacuate but as of now, there is no danger.

"As of now, these tanks are at 75 to 90 per cent of the capacity. Even if it is 100 per cent, the water will pass through. If there is any breach in the tanks, the water will go through fields into the rivers," he said.



"So we are stationing all Mandal level officers and constituency level officers are to be stationed in all the respected areas to monitor the situation closely. At every Mandal group, we have created a What's app group with a sarpanch. We are monitoring the situation," he added.

Several districts of Andhra Pradesh reported severe water-logging in low-lying areas following heavy rainfall.

18 self-contained teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry to tackle the issues related to rescuing and relief arising out of the situation.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted an aerial survey of affected areas and reviewed the flood situation with the district collectors Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the CM over the phone and assured him of all help. Officials said the situation on the ground was grim on Saturday as well.

According to the government order, for the families whose houses were inundated/marooned in the floodwater, the state government will distribute 25 kilos of rice, along with 1 kg each of red gram, onions and potatoes. A litre of cooking oil will also be given to each family affected. (ANI)

