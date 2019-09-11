Visual of seized cannabis in Visakhapatnam.
Visual of seized cannabis in Visakhapatnam.

Andhra Pradesh: Excise Dept seizes 925 kg cannabis, 2 held

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 07:14 IST

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Two people have been arrested after the excise department seized 925-kilogram cannabis from a house in Paderu Mandal here on Tuesday.
The department conducted raid after getting a tip-off about the presence of cannabis and arrested Nageswarao and Jagannath Rao.
Excise inspector Anil Kumar said that cannabis was ready to be transported. He said that worth of cannabis around Rs 2 crore. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 07:42 IST

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 07:38 IST

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 07:36 IST

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 07:14 IST

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 07:14 IST

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 06:54 IST

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 06:40 IST

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 04:53 IST

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 04:34 IST

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 03:32 IST

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 03:22 IST

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 02:41 IST

