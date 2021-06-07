Andhra Pradesh extends Covid curfew till June 20 with certain relaxations

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday announced an extension of the ongoing Covid-19 induced curfew till June 20.

The decision to extend the curfew by another 10 days was made by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy after a meeting to review the pandemic situation.



As per an order, the curfew will be relaxed from 6 am to 2 pm every day till June 10. Till now, the curfew was in place from 6 am to 12 noon

Government offices will also be functional from 8 AM to 2 PM.

At present, the state has 123426 active cases of coronavirus, while the cumulative deaths recorded are 11466, and the total recoveries are 1623447. (ANI)

