Andhra Pradesh extends Covid curfew till June 20

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): The ongoing COVID-induced curfew in Andhra Pradesh which was in force till June 10 was extended till June 20, announced Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday.

The curfew relaxation timings were also changed to 6 am to 2 pm after June 10.

During a review meeting held on the prevailing COVID-19 situation and vaccination in the state, the Chief Minister said the working hours of government offices would be from 8 am to 2 pm from June 10 and directed the officials to be on high alert, though the cases were coming down.

He said precautionary measures should be taken till the positivity rate is decreased and the situation is under control.

The officials briefed the Chief Minister on the analysis and data of third wave of COVID. They discussed the measures to be taken regarding children in the wake of third wave of COVID. The officials said there is no scientific confirmation yet about the third wave of COVID, according to an official release.

The officials informed the Chief Minister on the consequences and estimates on the people, who will be affected if COVID third wave hits the state. They said nutrition and vaccination programmes should be continued considering third wave of COVID.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to create awareness among the parents on the impact of the third wave of COVID in children and its intensity. He instructed officials to provide training to Asha and health workers on identifying pediatric symptoms.

The Chief Minister said pediatric wards should be set up in all teaching hospitals following national standards and directed the officials to develop them quickly to provide better medical facilities to children.

He also directed officials to inspect PHCs and area hospitals and make arrangements to provide treatment to children wherever possible and added to procure required medicines and recruit doctors considering the third wave of COVID will hit the state.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to set up three pediatric care centers to provide the best medical facilities to children across the state. He directed to set up three pediatric centers at Vishakapatnam, Tirupati and Krishna- Guntur region.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that Covid cases have been decreasing in the state and added that the positivity rate has declined to 10.73 percent while it was 25.56 on May 16 and active cases were decreased to 1.23 lakh while they were 2.11 lakh on May 17.

They said the recovery rate has been increased to 92.33 percent.

They also mentioned that 90,553 people were in home isolation and 1551 black fungus cases were registered till now of which 98 were dead and the remaining are being treated. (ANI)