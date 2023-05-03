Andhra Pradesh: Extortionist gang posing as Maoists arrested in Alluri Sitharama Raju district

Alluri Sitharama Raju (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 3 (ANI): Three people extorting money from the public and claiming themselves to be Maoists were arrested on Tuesday, police said.

Police said that a contractor in the area had registered a complaint with them where he mentioned that he is getting death threats from this gang.

While addressing the press conference, ASR Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha said, " "After the complaint of a contractor at G Madugula police station, the area sub-inspector along with his staff went to Alagam Bridge and traced out these five fake Maoists. Among the five fake Maoists, we were able to nab three persons. Two others escaped but we will trace them out.



"From the captured fake Maoists, we recovered Rs 45000 in cash, firearms, 3 mobile phones, 3 olive green dresses, 1 Airpistol,3 Walkie Talkies and 2 two-wheelers were seized from them," he added.

Police further mentioned that the contractor is living under fear for his life had paid some amount of demanded ransom.

"The contractor paid five lakh rupees on April 30. The fake Maoists threatened him to pay the full amount of 30 lakhs. In fear for his life, the contractor approached the police station on May 1 and registered a complaint," he said.

Police further mentioned that the case has been registered under the relevant sections of the IPC and further investigation is underway in this matter. (ANI)

