Andhra Pradesh: Farmer commits suicide by hanging self from tree

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): A farmer has committed suicide in Mandasa village of Srikakulam district on Thursday after allegedly failing to repay debts.

According to officials, the farmer, Konde Danaiah, committed suicide by hanging himself to a tree in his farm land.

C Prasad, Sub Inspector Mandasa told ANI, "He committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree. The family says he committed suicide due to inability to repay debts.FIR filed. We will investigate the matter".

One of the villagers Dokkari Danaiah claimed that his crops were destroyed in Titli cyclone and he did not receive any compensation.

"He has two sons, Jayaram and Krishnaiah. He has been cultivating three acres of land. During Titli cyclone, all three acres of his crop got damaged. But he did not get compensation. Afraid of the loans, he committed suicide", said Danaiah.

Police has registered a case under section 174 Cr.P.C and are investigating the matter. (ANI)

