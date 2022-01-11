Andhra Pradesh: Five students go missing in Krishna river

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): At least five students went missing in the Krishna river, the police informed on Monday.

The missing students have been identified as Charan, Bala Yesu, Ajay, Rajesh and Sanny. They all hail from Eturu village in Krishna district and were in Class 7.



Speaking to the ANI over the phone, Nageswar Reddy, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Nandigama said that the police have received the information that five students went missing in the Krishna river.

As per the police statement, the search and rescue operation is underway.

The police have also deployed professional swimmers. The operation will continue till they find students, Reddy said. (ANI)

