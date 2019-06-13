Bandarulanka (Andhra Pradesh), June 13 (ANI): Police arrested five Tantriks while they were performing a ' Tantrik Puja' last night in Bandarulanka village, East Godavari district.
The five accused have been identified as J Ramakoteswara Rao, K Trinath Rao, R Durga Prasad, R Trinath and R Siva.
Villagers of Bandarulanka in Amalapuram Mandal caught five Tantriks around midnight while they were performing a 'Tantrik puja">Tantrik puja' inside the banana plantation farm and approached the police.
Amalapuram rural police went to Bandarulanka village and arrested the five occultists.
Police is further investigating the matter. (ANI)
Andhra Pradesh: Five Tantriks arrested in Bandarulanka village
ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2019 15:01 IST
