A view of Mahanandiswara Swamy temple, which is submerged in the flood water on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Andhra Pradesh: Floodwaters enter Mahanandiswara Swamy temple

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 21:14 IST

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Following an incessant rainfall, Mahanandiswara Swamy temple here got flooded by an overflowing Kundu river here on Tuesday.
The floodwaters entered the temple premises when the river Kundu started overflowing owing to a continuous downpour. It has been raining relentlessly since yesterday.
As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), with a minimum temperature of 23 degrees and a maximum of 33 degrees, the region is likely to receive heavy rainfall for the next 48 hours. (ANI)

