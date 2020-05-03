Andhra Pradesh formulates policy for return of its stranded people

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 3 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government has formulated a clear cut mechanism for the return of nearly six lakh migrant workers and students held up in other states due to the lockdown.

Revealing this at a media conference here on Sunday, Minister for Medical and Health Alla Kala Krishna said, "During a special review meeting today, a decision has been taken to bring back six lakh AP migrants held up in 13 states as well as ensuring the safe passage of 12,794 migrants from other states held up in AP to their home states."

The minister said, "Nine special trains have been arranged under the supervision of special officer MT Krishna Babu to bring back AP migrants stranded in other states. Efforts are also being made to provide them food and other facilities to them at the places where they are held up in coordination with the respective state governments. Several precautions are being taken to bring them back such as arranging special quarantine centres for them. One lakh beds would be arranged at the village secretariats in the state which have been turned into quarantine centres for the returnees."

With reference to the demarcated red zones in the districts, the Minister said officials have been instructed to supply provisions through mobile markets for which 500 RTC buses have been arranged as one member of each family to move out.

Similarly, Telemedicine, which has been gaining popularity among the people, would be strengthened to cater to more people during the pandemic and also provide medicines at the doorsteps of the patients, the minister added.

During the briefing, MT Krishnababu, member COVID19 state coordination centre, said, "The call centre number for migrant workers coming to Andhra Pradesh or going from the state is facing some technical issues due to the high number of calls. People can apply online in spandana.ap.gov.in and the illiterates can go to the nearest tehsildar office to get help in filling the online applications. (ANI)

