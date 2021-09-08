Andhra Pradesh: Gangavaram Port discharges 26,885 MT fertilizer within 24 hrs

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 8 (ANI): Gangavaram Port in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday said it has logged multiple records in the handling of various cargo commodities including discharging 26,885 Metric Tonne (MT) of fertilizer within 24 hours using the Mobile Harbour Cranes (MHCs), said the press statement issued on Tuesday by the port authority.

The port has also discharged 64,575 MT of urea from a vessel berthed at the port and clocked the fastest urea discharge rate in its history. The port also achieved another milestone by loading 23,500 MT of pig iron in 24 hours by using the vessel cranes, surpassing its earlier record of 16,600 MT in 24 hours.

The statement also said that the port also achieved a record in iron ore pellets loading by loading 46,700 MT of the cargo using the ship loader in a day surpassing its earlier record of 41,314 MT in a day.



It has also transferred 6.08 lakh MT of coal cargo through conveyors to the RINL plant in August 2021. This is the ever-highest achievement in the transfer of cargo since inception.

Commenting on the development, GJ Rao, Executive Director of the Gangavaram Port Limited said, "We are extremely delighted at these achievements by our team. The record cargo discharge of various commodities yet again reaffirms our superior port infrastructure and operational efficiency. Gangavaram Port offers substantial economic benefits to Indian importers in terms of reduced ocean freight, highly efficient operations, advanced material handling and evacuation system, vast storage areas for all types of cargo, extensive ancillary facilities, and faster turnaround time & delivery. We are extremely happy to see the trade derive benefits of modern deepwater infrastructure at Gangavaram Port."

Gangavaram Port is the most modern and the deepest port in India located at Visakhapatnam, the industrial nerve center of Andhra Pradesh. Gangavaram Port has been developed as an all-weather, multipurpose port with water depth up to 21 meters, making it the deepest and capable of handling fully laden Super Cape size vessels. The Port has become the gateway port for a hinterland spread over 8 states across Eastern, Western, Southern, and Central India. Its ability to handle larger vessels efficiently has resulted in substantial savings to trade and port users. Gangavaram Port provides efficient cargo handling services for a variety of bulk and breakbulk cargo. The Port, its related facilities, and material handling system are among the most advanced in Asia and meet the highest standards in terms of pollution prevention and safety. (ANI)

